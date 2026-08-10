STEM Spooktacular 2026

Celebrate Halloween with a day of spooky science! On October 31, explore the gallery while taking on a spooky scavenger hunt and trying hands-on Halloween-themed activities.

What to Expect:

Solve a Spooky Scavenger Hunt – Explore the gallery to discover clues.

Try Spooky Science – Stop by the lobby for hands-on activities like melting brains, pumpkin geoboards, and more.

Take a Halloween Photo – Enjoy our spooky photo booth.

Collect a Spooky Surprise – Collect a spooky, non-candy prize as you make your way through the activities.

Come dressed in your Halloween best and spend the day exploring, creating, and discovering.

October 31 | All Day at North Dakota’s Gateway to Science

Free with Admission

This event is sponsored by Cybernet Security and Goebel Pediatric Dentistry

Please note: this is not a trunk-or-treat event, and no candy will be handed out. Instead, dive into the science of Halloween through creativity, movement, and discovery!