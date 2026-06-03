Tunes & Tastes at Tunbridge will be held from noon to 6 p.m., Saturday, July 18, on the grounds of the historic Tunbridge Lutheran Church, 5 miles west of Rugby.

Your free will donation covers rock & blues by the outstanding Billy Goat Scruff band, great food, and fun games, including horseshoes and tomahawk throwing. Cash bar by Balta Bar.

Bring your own lawn chairs, blankets, sunscreen, and bug spray. Hosted by Tunbridge Lutheran Church Preservation Society. Proceeds support church basement renovation.

Tunbridge Lutheran Church Preservation Society is a 501(c)3 nonprofit, organized in 2019 to preserve the turn-of-the-century prairie church as a historic landmark and community gathering place.

