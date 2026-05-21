Rev up your engines and cruise into the heart of West Fargo! 🚗🔥

Bring your favorite ride, plus your friends and family, to Sheyenne Street for an unforgettable night at West Fargo Cruise Night.

From Main Avenue W. to 7th Avenue W., the streets will be lined with hundreds of classic cars, custom builds, and motorcycles each one bringing its own style and story.

Come hungry, there will be a variety of food vendors on site serving up delicious eats all night long! 🍔🌮

Best of all? It’s completely FREE to attend! 🙌

🎶 Featured performer: Mick Klein