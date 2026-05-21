West Fargo Street Fair
West Fargo Street Fair
Step into the heart of West Fargo and feel the energy of the streets come alive! 🎉
Join us at the 2026 West Fargo Street Fair 🌟 for a day packed with flavor, fun, and unforgettable moments. Browse unique finds from local vendors, indulge in mouthwatering eats, enjoy a live theater performance, and soak in the vibrant community spirit.
Grab your friends, bring the family, and make a day of it. You won’t want to miss this celebration! 🎶🍔🛍️
Downtown West Fargo
$0
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
West Fargo Events
701-532-1793
info@westfargoevents.com
Downtown West Fargo
Sheyenne StreetWest Fargo, North Dakota 58078