Step into the heart of West Fargo and feel the energy of the streets come alive! 🎉

Join us at the 2026 West Fargo Street Fair 🌟 for a day packed with flavor, fun, and unforgettable moments. Browse unique finds from local vendors, indulge in mouthwatering eats, enjoy a live theater performance, and soak in the vibrant community spirit.

Grab your friends, bring the family, and make a day of it. You won’t want to miss this celebration! 🎶🍔🛍️

