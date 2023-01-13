ND COVID-19: 633 new cases confirmed this week

In the last seven days, the North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed another 633 new cases of COVID-19.

According to the department’s coronavirus dashboard, this averages to just over 90 cases statewide per day. North Dakota’s case rate per 100,000 people is 83.

154 new cases were confirmed in Cass County, 80 in Burleigh County and 49 in Grand Forks County.

In the past week, 52 new patients were admitted to area hospitals with COVID-19. COVID patients are currently occupying 49 inpatient beds and one ICU bed statewide.

The full dashboard can be viewed here: https://www.hhs.nd.gov/north-dakota-coronavirus-cases