Scholarship programs aims to help the oil and gas industry workforce shortage

It’s called the “Re-energize North Dakota” scholarship.

Supporters call it a “G-I Bill” for the oil and gas industry.

The measure would provide scholarships to recruit and retain people to work in the state’s oil and gas industry.

The measure’s sponsor is Sen. Karen Krebsbach (R-Minot). Krebsbach said the oil and gas industry is in dire need of workers.

"It's aimed at people who are in the industry right now, or their family members," Krebsbach said. "Often times, you'll find that of mom or dad are in a field, the kids like to follow suit."

Krebsbach said the aim is to build up the industry here in North Dakota.

"There's a terrible workforce shortage in oil and gas," Krebsbach said. She said those jobs pay very well.

The bill comes with a $10,250,000 price tag.

The Senate Education Committee heard the measure – but hasn’t taken action on it.