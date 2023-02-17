ND COVID-19: 742 new cases confirmed this week

This week, the North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services confirmed 742 new cases of COVID-19 in the state.

This averages out to 106 new cases statewide per day. According to the department’s coronavirus dashboard, North Dakota’s case rate per 100,000 people is 97.

154 new cases were confirmed in Cass County, 126 in Burleigh County and 87 in Grand Forks County.

57 new patients were admitted to area hospitals with COVID-19 in the last seven days. Currently 50 inpatient beds and ten ICU beds are occupied with COVID patients.

The full dashboard can be viewed here: https://www.hhs.nd.gov/health/coronavirus/cases