Lawmakers change oil tax allocation, set a 'place-holder' for K-12 funding

The state Senate has approved a change in the allocation of oil and gas tax revenue to help balance the state budget.

The change takes $60 million from special funds, adding it to the state's general fund.

"Inflation has affected everyone in our state," said Sen. Dean Rummel (R-Dickinson). "It certainly has affected the state's general fund. These changes will help balance the general fund budget."

The vote on the measure -- SB 2367 -- was unanimous. The bill now goes to the House.

K-12 Funding

The state Senate has passed a bill that calls for a three percent per year increase in funding for K-12 schools.

But that may change.

The bill adds $19.9 million to K-12 – and brings the per-pupil payment to $10,544 for the 2023-2024 school year, and $10,860 for the 2024-2025 school year.

The bill’s sponsor – Sen. Don Schiable (R-Mott) – said the "3 and 3" is a starting point.

"We're looking toward the March revenue forecast," Schiable said. "Maybe we can look at an increase on that, or consider some other ideas."

The bill passed 42 to 4 – and will now be considered by the House.