ND COVID-19: 575 cases confirmed this week

Prairie Public Broadcasting | By Danielle Webster
Published March 10, 2023 at 11:31 AM CST
IMG-6435.jpg
North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services

This averages out to to just over 82 new cases statewide per day.

575 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by the North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services this week.

This averages out to just over 82 new cases statewide per day. The department's coronavirus dashboard says North Dakota's case rate per 100,000 people is 75.

85 cases were confirmed in Rolette County, 80 in Cass County and 75 in Grand Forks County.

In the last seven days, 59 new patients were admitted to area hospitals with COVID-19. Currently 54 inpatient beds and seven ICU beds are occupied with COVID patients.

The full dashboard can be viewed here: https://www.hhs.nd.gov/health/coronavirus/cases

