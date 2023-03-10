ND COVID-19: 575 cases confirmed this week

575 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by the North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services this week.

This averages out to just over 82 new cases statewide per day. The department’s coronavirus dashboard says North Dakota’s case rate per 100,000 people is 75.

85 cases were confirmed in Rolette County, 80 in Cass County and 75 in Grand Forks County.

In the last seven days, 59 new patients were admitted to area hospitals with COVID-19. Currently 54 inpatient beds and seven ICU beds are occupied with COVID patients.

The full dashboard can be viewed here: https://www.hhs.nd.gov/health/coronavirus/cases

