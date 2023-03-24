Curling is now the 'official sport' of North Dakota

It's official: Curling is the official sport of North Dakota.

Gov. Doug Burgum signed the bill into law during a ceremony held at the Bismarck Curling Club.

Sen. Sean Cleary (R-Bismarck) introduced the bill on behalf of Alaina Schmidt, a sixth grader at Horizon Middle School. Schmidt testified on the bill before committees in both Houses – and she said she worked very hard to get it passed.

"Even after talking to 75 representatives, when the House floor session started, I was just one vote short," Schmit said. "That really got me nervous."

But Schmit said she was very happy when she saw 72 green — green meaning 'yes.'

"I may have cried just a little," Schmit said.

Bismarck Curling Club president Ben Sand said the spirit of curling is really the spirit of North Dakota.

"We play hard to win, but not to embarrass our opponents," Sand said. "We'd rather lose with honor than win unfairly. It truly represents the highest aspirations of what it means to be a North Dakotan."

North Dakota has 11 curling clubs – more per capita than any other state. Curling enthusiasts say it is a sport that all ages can participate in — and enjoy.