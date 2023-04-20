West Fargo Police Department begins testing phase of body worn cameras

The West Fargo Police Department has begun testing WatchGuard body worn cameras on a select group of officers, and will launch a full wear test early next week.

Chief Denis Otterness says including body worn cameras will bring the department up in line with current best practices. He says officers overwhelmingly support the use of the cameras.

"I've been back here in West Fargo for a little over two and a half years, and we started these discussions shortly after I started here as chief - and I can tell you that I've yet to speak with one of our staff that isn't supportive of moving toward a body worn camera program. So I think everybody understands, and sees the benefits."

Otterness says it is hoped the cameras will become a critical piece of transparency and maintaining public trust within the community, which he says is already an overall positive working relationship. Overall crime was down eleven percent in last year.

Otterness says by the end of the year, the department should be equipped with 80 body worn cameras.

"The intention is to equip all of our sworn officers, me included, and all of our community service officers that are out doing some of our non-sworn work; so animal control, parking enforcement, stuff like that - so everybody that is out in the public will be equipped with a body worn camera."

Otterness says the wear test should last a number of weeks as the department tests the cameras’ functionality, video and sound quality, battery life and other capabilities. He says the department is also working with the City of West Fargo’s communications team to schedule a public community forum, so members of the public can come and ask questions about the program.