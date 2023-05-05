ND COVID-19: 182 cases confirmed this week

North Dakota’s COVID-19 infections continue to fall.

According to the North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services, 182 cases were confirmed statewide in the last seven days.

This averages out to 26 cases per day. The department’s coronavirus dashboard says North Dakota’s case rate per 100,000 people is 24.

36 cases were confirmed in Burleigh County, 25 in Cass County and 19 in Barnes County.

In the last seven days, 16 people were admitted to area hospitals with COVID-19. Currently 27 inpatient beds and no ICU beds are occupied with COVID patients.

The full dashboard can be viewed here: https://www.hhs.nd.gov/health/coronavirus/cases