MDU electric customers will see a reduced bill, starting Nov.1

MDU electric customers will see a break on their bills – because of new transmission facility cost recovery rates.

It’s being driven because of a new big user of MDU power. It’s a data center, — Applied Digital, in Ellendale.

The Public Service Commission approved the rate.

"The decrease for residential customers using 800 kilowatts per month will be $5.09, or $61.08 annually," said Commissioner Sheri Haugen-Hoffart, who holds the electricity portfolio for the PSC.

Commission chairman Randy Christmann voted for it – but he had a word of caution.

"But be aware — this can disappear," Christmann said. "Just like they built it in a matter of months, they could move it somewhere else in a matter of months, and MDU will be right back here, asking for an increase. It won't be nearly as pleasant."

The decrease will be seen on customers’ bills, starting November first.