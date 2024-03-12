Emergency Commission OKs $3.4 million loan from the Bank of North Dakota for Christmas ice storm costs

The North Dakota Emergency Commission has approved a $3.4 million loan from the Bank of North Dakota, to cover the state’s share of recovering from severe damage caused by the Christmas ice storm.

The state will receive $21.8 million in federal disaster funds. In addition, local governments in the affected 13 counties will have to contribute $3.9 million. It brings the total cost of the damage to $29.2 million.

"About 20,000 residents were without power in 13 counties," North Dakota Adjutant General Alan Dohrmann told the Commission. He said around 2500 power poles were damaged by the ice.

Gov. Doug Burgum chairs the Emergency Commission. He thanked the Guard for its efforts during the storm.

"When we say 20,000 people, we have hospitals, schools and all kinds of things without power," Burgum said. "I would again like to thank the Guard, the Department of Emergency Services, and everybody for the work that they did to help protect citizens, and get the power back on as quickly as we could after this extreme situation."

The loan will be paid back through a deficiency appropriation in the upcoming Legislative session.