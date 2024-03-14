Work starts soon at the newest North Dakota state park

North Dakota Parks and Recreation is moving ahead with the development of the state’s newest state park.

The Legislature gave the OK for the development of the Pembina Gorge State Park, in northeastern North Dakota.

"The landscape is incredible," said state Parks and Recreation director Cody Schulz. "I believe it has the largest uninterrupted forest in North Dakota. The geography, the geology is just really breath-taking."

Schulz said the park itself will feature six cabins, 50 RV sites, and numerous primitive campsites. And he said the goal is to make the park – and the Rendezvous Region – a destination.

"We have the Frostfire Ski Resort, which has summer theatre, and skiing and lodging year-round," Schulz said. "It is doing some significant investments in the area."

Schulz says the country club is also across the road from the campground.

"We believe this is mutually beneficial, and will create a four-season destination for visitors to the region," Schulz said.

Parks and Rec is planning a mid-May groundbreaking at the park site.

The last established state park was the Cross Ranch Park, north of Mandan.