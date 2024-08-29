Cass County solar project being revived

A solar project in Cass County has been revived.

In February, 2019, the North Dakota Public Service Commission issued a certificate of site compatibility for Harmony Solar.

"It was our first commercial solar generation facility that we permitted in the state," said Commissioner Julie Fedorchak. She said that permit is expiring. But Fedolrchak said the company requested an extension of the permit for another 5 years.

"Basically, it would be an order of continuing suitability," Fedorchak said. She said she doesn’t know if Harmony Solar has a buyer for the power. But she said the project timeline is somewhat immediate.

"Looks like they're going to hope to start constructing it and completing it in the next year or so," Fedorchak said. "They must have an 'off-taker,' but I haven't found one."

Fedorchak said there are some other things the Commission would want to visit with them about.

The PSC has opened a window for anyone to request a formal public hearing on Harmony’s plans.

The solar project could generate up to 200 megawatts of electricity.