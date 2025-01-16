'Blue Law' reinstatement bill fails in the House

A bill to reinstate part of North Dakota’s “Blue Law” has been soundly rejected by the House.

The measure – introduced by Bismarck Republican Representative Matthew Heilman – would prohibit most stores from being open between the hours of 6 am and noon Sundays. There would be exemptions for certain businesses, such as gas stations and drug stores.

The House Industry, Business and Labor Committee voted for a “do-not-pass.” Minot Representative Dan Ruby carried that recommendation to the floor.

"With tourist shops and truck stops that are like mini-malls, some places could be open, when others could not," Ruby said. "We had an exceptional law — not in a good way, but an exception for this, and an exception for that."

Ruby said the business community didn't ask for this, and the general public didn't ask for this.

"So I hope we can defeat this bill, and keep consistency and fairness for all businesses and citizens," Ruby said.

The vote was 89-4 against the measure.