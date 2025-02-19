House rejects "Kingship" resolution

The North Dakota House has rejected a resolution urging North Dakota to acknowledge the “Kingship of Jesus Christ.”

Supporters said passing this would not create a state religion, or violate any separation of church and state.

"Jesus Christ is king of kings," said Rep. Lori VanWinkle (R-Minot). "He is lord of lords. He is supreme chief of all chiefs. He is God above all gods. And he is judge above all judges. He is all that, regardless of various faiths an popular opinions otherwise. Recognizing this truth is not proclaiming a religion."

But Rep. Austen Schauer (R-West Fargo) said he considers this a "gotcha" bill, that could be used against candidates for public office.

"Government forcing religion never works," Schauer said. "Government protects religious freedoms. That's what government does. Faith is of the heart — not a Legislative bill, and not a poster in the cafeteria at school."

HCR 3020 received 31 yes votes, and 59 no votes.