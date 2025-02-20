House passes city, county and township road fund

The North Dakota House has passed a bill to create a new city, county and township road fund.

It would be paid for by a three-cent-per-gallon gasoline tax increase, along with some increased fees for electric vehicles.

Supporters say roads in rural areas are in need of repair, with the increased demand from agriculture production.

"We try to promote this state to other states and try to attract people here," said Rep. Craig Headland (R-Montpelier), chairman of the House Finance and Taxation Committee. "We try to get them to visit our rural areas in North Dakota. But left's face it — there are times when people just refuse to visit our rural communities because there's not a decent road to get into it."

HB 1382 passed on a 58 to 35 vote. It will now be considered by the Senate.