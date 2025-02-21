House passes bill to help return Native American artifacts and human remains to the tribes

The North Dakota House has passed a bill to allocate $500,000 to the state Historical Society to help return Native American human remains and sacred objects to North Dakota’s tribes.

The tribes would also put $100,000 each towards that effort.

The bill’s main sponsor -- Rep. Collette Brown (D-Warwick) – said it’s an effort to comply with a federal law that mandates the return of those materials. It would create a “compliance committee” to make sure the objects are “safely and ethically” returned to the tribes.

"The repatriation of human remains and sacred objects represents an essential act of healing for our tribal communities, who have long sought the return of their ancestors," Brown said.

Brown said this will be a "daunting process" that will require both cultural and technical expertise.

"It is a vital opportunity to honor the past, and strengthen relationships for the future in promoting culture, understanding, reconciliation and stewardship of Native American heritage," Brown said.

HB 1603 passed unanimously, 87-0. It now goes tp the Senate.