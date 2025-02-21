Senate approves children living with their mothers who have been sentenced to the Heart River Women's Correctional Center

The state Senate has passed a measure to allow children 18 months of age or younger to live with their mothers who have been sentenced to the new Heart River Women’s Correctional Center in Mandan.

"We heard in testimony there is significant research concerning the bond between a mother and her baby, starting during gestation, and continuing to grow after birth," said Sen. Bob Paulson (R-Minot). "The evidences shows these programs of allowing the mother to be with her baby while incarcerated from birth to 18 months fosters stronger families, reduces recidivism and can ultimately lead to a safer community."

Paulson said the plan is to have a nursery program in one portion of the new facility, which would be more of an apartment setting.

Sen. Paul Thomas (R-Minot) raised some concerns.

"My concern is — an 18-month old in prison," Thomas said. "I know these are apartments not directly involved in the prison, bit it is in a prison setting. For that reason, I just don't think this is a proper policy for us, for our state."

SB 2352 passed 28 to 18. It now goes to the House.