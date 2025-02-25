House passes resolution to encourage the US Supreme Court to reinstate marriage as between one man and one woman

The North Dakota House has passed a resolution, encouraging the US Supreme Court to rule that marriage is between one man and one woman.

An earlier high court ruling opened the door for same sex marriages.

"You cannot conceive or birth a child, except for the coming together of a female and a male," said Rep. Bill Tveit (R-Hazen). "You cannot have a country without children. You cannot perpetuate a country without a next generation. Based on the laws of nature, it's just that simple."

Rep. Austin Foss (D-Fargo) is in a same-sex marriage. He told the House this resolution hurts.

"You have every single right to believe that your creator does not want me to be happy, that your creator does not want me to love who I love. And that's your right," Foss said. "But I also have every right to know that my God loves me for who I am. I have every right to know that my God did not make a mistake when he made me."

Foss also said people in the House keep talking about religious freedom.

"I would ask that the same respect be shown to me, and others who think like me as well," Foss said.

The resolution passed on a 52 to 40 vote. It will now be considered in the state Senate.