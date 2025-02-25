School meals bill rejected

The North Dakota House has rejected a plan for free breakfast and lunch in schools.

The price tag on the bill was $141 million.

The bill – HB 1475 – failed, with 39 yes votes, and 54 no votes.

"Meals will not only decrease hunger, but will improve a child's health, increase readiness to learn, and also offers a key opportunity to teach lifetime health and nutrition," the bill's sponsor, Rep. Patrick Hatlestad (R-Williston), said on the House floor. "The cost is significant. However, in my opinion, the benefits far outweigh the costs."

But opponents said as students get into junior high and high school, many aren’t eating at the school.

"If we pay this for every school in North Dakota, those schools have to prepare meals for all those kids," said Rep. Mike Nathe (R-Bismarck). "All of a sudden, you get five percent, ten percent of those kids who don't show. That's a waste of food. That's a waste of money."

Nathe said the budget for the Department of Public Instruction has money for free meals for needy students.