Senate rejects bill that could make it harder for primary election challenges

The state Senate has rejected a bill that could make it harder for candidates to mount primary challenges against party endorsed candidates.

Under SB 2252, a political party could decide to endorse candidates at a convention, or choose to use the primary to find nominees. If the party would endorse at a convention, anyone who loses the endorsement could run in the primary or general election – but as an independent.

Sen. Chuck Walen (R-New Town) said this will help make the parties more relevant.

"If we want more party involvement, we need to have our districts and state meetings and conventions be more than just a feel-good get-together," Walen said. "We need to have more people involved."

Walen said this bill would get more people involved at the local level.

"With the term limits we are now under, we're looking for future, qualified candidates to run for these positions," Walen said.

Sen. Sean Cleary (R-Bismarck) opposed it, saying it undermines voters.

"Primary elections exist for a reason," Cleary said. "They empower voters, not political parties, to decide who appears on the general election ballot."

Cleary said the bill would allow political party committees, made up of a small number of individuals, to bypass the primary process entirely, and hand-pick candidates through conventions.

"This is not how democracy should work," Cleary said.

SB 2252 was defeated – 6 yes, 41 no.