Tobacco tax increase passes Senate

The North Dakota Senate has approved an increase in tobacco taxes

The measure – SB 2281 – raises the tax on a pack of cigarettes from 44 cents to 69 cents. And it adds tax to vaping products.

Senate Minority Leader Kathy Hogan (D-Fargo) is the bill’s author. She told the Senate that even with an increase, North Dakota’s tax is still the lowest in the region.

"Smoking is bad for your health," Hogan said. "This is not complicated. If the increase helps five percent of the smokers to stop smoking, then it's been a success. They win, their families win, and we win by lowering health care costs related to tobacco use."

The bill passed 26 to 21. It will now be considered in the House.