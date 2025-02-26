A new name for the Office of Legal Immigration

The state Senate has approved a name change for the Office of Legal Immigration.

That office is in the Department of Commerce.

As part of the amendments to the Commerce budget, the name would be changed to the Office of Global Talent.

"With the hot-button issue immigration is today, it just seems like a more appropriate term," said Sen. Mike Dwyer (R-Bismarck). "The Department of Commerce's Office of Legal Immigration is strictly dealing with legal immigration, but it just raises the issue. And so, renaming it to the Office of Global Talent seems to be a much better approach."

The Senate approved the Commerce budget on a 36 to 9 vote.