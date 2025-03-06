Change coming in leasing rules for state owned property?

The North Dakota House has approved a change in state property leasing rules.

It’s actually part of the House-passed version of the budget for health and Human Services.

"We were asked by a group in the Jamestown area, that wants to lease some of the property at the State Hospital for a theme park," said Rep. Jon Nelson (R-Rugby), the chairman of the Human Resources division of House Appropriations.

Under current state rules, the state can only offer a two-year lease on land.

"We passed an amendment to allow a 99-year lease," Nelson said. "We added property at the Life Skills and Transition Center in Grafton to that as well, in case there is a project that came to that community."

The project at Grafton could be a medical-type facility.

The Senate will now take a look at this amendment.