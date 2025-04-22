House passes education savings account bill

A bill to create “education savings accounts” is headed to Governor Armstrong’s desk.

House Bill 1540 is for students not enrolled in public schools or home schools. Under it, a family that makes under 200 percent of the poverty level would receive about 35 percent of the per-pupil payment rate for public school children in state tax money. Between 200 and 400 percent, the student would get 20 percent of the per pupil payment. And for families who make over 400 percent of the poverty level, the student would receive 15 percent of the per-pupil payment.

"This gives the power back to parents, ensuring that every child gets the education they deserve," said House Majority Leader Mike Lefor (R-Dickinson)

The measure passed 49 to 45. Rep. Liz Conmy (D-Fargo) spoke against it.

"Redirecting public funds weakens our public schools, by taking away critical resources from 93 percent of North Dakota students," Conmy said. "Instead of subsidizing exclusivity, public money should be spent to strengthen our public schools, that serve all children."

Another ESA measure is still pending. Its sponsor is Sen. Michelle Axtman (R-Bismarck).