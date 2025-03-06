Legislature considering expanding an attorney recruitment program to include 'retention'

A Williston lawmaker who authored a bill designed to attract attorneys to underserved areas in North Dakota now has legislation to expand it to a recruitment and retention program.

Sen. Brad Bekkedahl (R-Williston) said the original bill had a payment of $45,000 to the attorneys who qualified. It was paid out in five separate installments. Eight attorney positions were available. He said his bill adds retention to that.

"It doesn't change the number of attorneys who are eligible," Bekkedahl said. "It only means that, instead of just recruiting attorneys, if somebody's in a place and is considering leaving, and it is a shortage area, they can put money on the table for retention."

Bekkedahl sid it's a "three-entity" grant program, between the Judicial Branch, the State Bar Association and the local community.

The bill – SB 2211 – passed the Senate, and is now being considered by the House.