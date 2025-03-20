ND House approves 'blackout' license plates

The House has approved a measure to allow so-called “blackout” license plates on cars.

"These plates would offer a black background with white lettering," said Rep. Daniel Johnston (R-Kathryn). "It's offering a bold, modern and sleek look that appeals to many vehicle owners."

Johnston said in committee, they received testimony in favor of the bill from someone who owns a black Dodge Challenger.

"He thinks this plate would look beautiful on his car," Johnston said. "And I think Dodges can use all the help they can get."

That line drew some laughter from the House chamber, as well as a response from Rep. Don Vigesaa (R-Cooperstown), who was a car dealer.

"I just wanted to correct a previous speaker, that Dodges do not need any assistance," Vigesaa quipped. "And I will say that because the one-plate bill can't seem to get through, that individual that has a black Challenger — really great looking car — if they have to put a license plate on the front of it, at least it can be back now, and match the color of his vehicle, so it will really look good."

SB 2133 passed 88 to 5. It now goes back to the Senate for further work.