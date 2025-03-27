© 2025
Prairie Public NewsRoom
"Bell to Bell" cellphone legislation introduced

Prairie Public Broadcasting | By Dave Thompson
Published March 27, 2025 at 4:25 AM CDT
Dave Thompson

"We need to get cellphones out of schools."

With that, North Dakota Gov. Kelly Armstrong held a media briefing on the "Bell to Bell" proposal — which would prohibit cellphones in classrooms, unless they are necessary for certain students.

This legislation was introduced as an amendment to both bills that deal with cellphone use in class.

"Kids are more anxious," Armstrong told reporters. "Kids have more mental health issues. Kids are addicted to their phones. It's that simple."

Armstrong and other supporters say they hope banning cellphones will lead to more face to face social interaction among students.

"I think it is the single most impactful thing we can do this Legislative session," Armstrong said. "And I spent the first five minutes of may "State of the State" speech talking about property taxes."

The amendments are now in House and Senate education committees.
North Dakota Legislature
