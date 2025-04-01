Senate passes bill to eliminate cost-shares for certain types of breast cancer screenings for PERS insurance members

The state Senate has voted in favor of a measure that would eliminate cost-shares for certain types of breast cancer screenings.

This would affect people covered under the state’s PERS health plan.

The state already covers mammograms. This bill deals with other procedures used to screen for cancer.

"It's not about coverage," said American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network government relations director for the Dakotas, Ben Hanson. "It's about the cost-share itself. The insurance will sometimes cover it, but they could cover it only about ten percent or twenty percent."

Hanson said a study conducted by the Society this year shows states that had eliminated cost share for detection screenings saved on average more than $11,000 per patient.

"They got in and got their sceenings, because it was covered," Hanson said. "If they found something, they found it early. And when you catch something early, it's so much better for both health care outcomes and the cost of treatment, than catching it at stage two or three. If you can avoid chemotherapy, that's six figures of cost you can save like that. That 's the result we'd like to see."

During floor debate, Sen. Greg Kessel (R-Belfield said he was concerned that this bill would open the “floodgates” for eliminating other cost shares.

"While I share the compassion driving this bill, I believe we must make policy decisions that balance access with fiscal responsibility," Kessel said. "House Bill 1283, as it stands, lacks that balance."

Sen. Judy Lee (R-West Fargo) argued for the bill.

"It's not a lot of fun to have chemo, or radiation," Lee said. "It's a good thing to think about the balance between future cost and current cost. Sometimes, investing early and fixing something is a whole lot better idea than waiting until everything sort of crashes and burns."

The vote on HB 1283 was 26 yes, 19 no. Because the bill has an appropriation, it will be heard in Senate Appropriations before a final floor vote is taken.