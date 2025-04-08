Senate reconsiders, passes 'bell to bell' cell phone ban in the classroom bill

The state Senate has reconsidered its action, and passed a measure designed to control cellphone use by students during the school day.

And the state House has passed a similar bill.

Both HB 1160 and SB 2354 said students could not use their cellphones during class time. Both have been dubbed the “Bell to Bell” measures.

Sen. Michelle Axtman (R-Bismarck) asked for the reconsideration. She was absent Friday, when the Senate voted it down.

"I challenge everyone here to find a single teacher in our state that says this is not a current problem for them," Axtman said. "The lack of a strong policy places the sole burden on our teachers."

Axtman said this could be one of the most impactful things the Legislature can do in terms of teacher retention.

HB 1160 passed 42 to 9.

The Senate bill extended these restrictions to non-public schools. And some lawmakers objected to that.

But it passed 61 to 29. House Education Committee chairman Pat Heinert (R-Bismarck) — said the plan is to get both into conference committee, and come up with one bill.