Legislature appropriates $500,000 to help in the repatriation of Native American remains and artifacts

The state Senate has approved a bill to provide $500,000 to the state Historical Society over the next two years to help with repatriation of Native American remains and other material.

Sen. Jeff Barta (R-Grand Forks) said this originally stemmed from UND’s discovery of remains and materials on campus.

"This is a moral commitment about justice, respect and healing," Barta said. "It forges a deeper partnership between North Dakota tribes and the North Dakota Historical Society, ensuring that repatriation efforts are led with transparency, and in collaboration with tribal experts who can provide essential cultural and historical insight."

The tribes will each receive grants to help.

HB 1603 passed the Senate unanimously.