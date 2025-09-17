© 2025
Prairie Public NewsRoom
A record August for airport passenger boardings

Prairie Public Broadcasting | By Dave Thompson
Published September 17, 2025 at 10:45 AM CDT

It was a record August for air passenger boardings in North Dakota.

The state Aeronautics Commission says just under 113,000 passengers boarded airplanes. That’s 5000 higher than a year ago.

Commission executive director Kyle Wanner said the increase is driven by more available seats – and available flights.

"We had about 200 more airline flights departing North Dakota this year than last," Wanner said. "More capacity, more flights, and a high load factor — our flights are about 82 percent full on average, which is very healthy."

Wanner also said flight cancellations are low.

"We only had four flights that were canceled in August — .02 percent of the flights," Wanner said. "That's what we want to see."

Fargo’s Hector International Airport set a new August record, with nearly 51 thousand boardings.

         
Local News
Dave Thompson
