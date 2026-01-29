Farmers Union ND president talks crop insurance, E-15 fuels

The North Dakota Farmers’ Union is urging USDA’s Risk Management Agency to reinstate the “buy-up” option for crop insurance.

The option allows farmers to increase their prevented planting coverage by five percent, in exchange for a higher insurance premium.

RMA has said farm safety net improvements and other disaster programs would provide sufficient protection.

"Recent research from North Dakota State University says that's simply not true," said Farmers Union President Matt Perdue. "It's not a perfect substitute. And we think it's important for providing robust risk management options for producers."

Perdue said he doesn’t think USDA has a strong argument for doing this.

"We're asking them to put their hand up and say, 'Hey - we made a mistake here, and we need to revere this decision. It is an important option, actuarily sound, and we want to make sure it's available for producers, particularly in the Prairie Pothole region, but in places all around the country.'"

Perdue said the elimination of the “buy-up” option will leave producers who can’t plant unprotected.

E-15

Perdue said he appreciated President Trump’s remarks in Iowa, pushing for year-round adoption of E-15 fuels.

E-15 is gasoline blended with 15 percent ethanol, made from corn.

Perdue said he’s happy Trump is using his “bully pulpit” to push for E-15.

"We're in tough economic times right now," Perdue said. "Some of that is due to frictions that have been created around our trading relationships with our partners. I think it's important that, while the President continues to drive trade policy that we feel is flawed, that we are looking at ways to grow demand here at home, so we are prepared, long term, for the loss or decline of some of those relationships."

Congress failed to include it in a recent budget bill. Instead, the House is looking at a “task force” to consider the change by the end of February.

Perdue says that task force at least keeps the conversation over E-15 going. However…

"At this point, we know the policies," Perdue said. "We know the politics. I think, really, this is Congress just punting on the issue again. IT's time for them to buckle down and get this done."

Perdue said he’ll keep working with North Dakota’s Congressional delegation to get the approval for year-round E-15.