Ilonna Pederson previews New York Kammermusiker's upcoming performances
The New York Kammermusiker is returning to North Dakota for the group's 16th annual Winds of Change Concert series. Main Street spoke with the group's founder and director, North Dakota native Ilonna Pederson.
—
Upcoming Performances
- August 2 at 6:30pm
Blu Bar at the Radisson Blu
Fargo, ND
- August 3 at 3pm
Muscatell Subaru Showroom
Moorhead, MN
- August 4 at 6pm
South Park
Ellendale, ND
- August 5 at 1pm
Chahinkapa Zoo
Wahpeton, ND
(Free with zoo entrance fee)
- August 6 at 7pm
First Presbyterian Church
Fargo, ND