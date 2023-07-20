© 2023
Main Street

Ilonna Pederson previews New York Kammermusiker's upcoming performances

Prairie Public Broadcasting
Published July 20, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT

The New York Kammermusiker is returning to North Dakota for the group's 16th annual Winds of Change Concert series. Main Street spoke with the group's founder and director, North Dakota native Ilonna Pederson.

Upcoming Performances

  • August 2 at 6:30pm
    Blu Bar at the Radisson Blu
    Fargo, ND
  • August 3 at 3pm
    Muscatell Subaru Showroom
    Moorhead, MN
  • August 4 at 6pm
    South Park
    Ellendale, ND
  • August 5 at 1pm
    Chahinkapa Zoo
    Wahpeton, ND
    (Free with zoo entrance fee)
  • August 6 at 7pm
    First Presbyterian Church
    Fargo, ND
