Every 'El Tiny' Tiny Desk from Hispanic Heritage Month 2024

This year marks the fourth time Alt.Latino has taken over the Tiny Desk for Hispanic Heritage Month for a series we (or should I say you all) have billed El Tiny, but its the first time we’ve curated it with a specific theme in mind: We’re doing what we do best and leaning into love. Because we know better than anyone that when our people talk about love, we do so deeply and in totality.

Sheila E.: Tiny Desk Concert

One of the world’s most recognized drummers glides easily from genre to genre in this performance.

The Marías: Tiny Desk Concert

The indie band brings its authenticity and bedroom pop style to the Tiny Desk’s slightly bigger space.

Eladio Carrión: Tiny Desk Concert

The Kansas-born, Puerto Rico-raised artist blends English language hip-hop and Latin trap seamlessly in this performance.

Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso: Tiny Desk Concert

Argentina is a country notorious for unabashed expression and Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso take nothing for granted when it comes to showing up as they are.

Rita Payés: Tiny Desk Concert

The artist performs a variety of Spanish jazz that’s contemporary and nimble in its delivery, yet leans heavily on tradition.

Fabiola Méndez: Tiny Desk Concert

The Puerto Rican artist brings joy to the Tiny Desk with her signature cuatro.

Ivan Cornejo: Tiny Desk Concert

Whether in a stadium of 75,000 or behind a desk in an office building, Ivan Cornejo sings two notes and the heart quiets.

OKAN: Tiny Desk Concert

The group’s Afro-Cuban sounds honor tradition while stretching the boundaries of how it's expressed.

Daniel, Me Estás Matando: Tiny Desk Concert

The Mexican band brings its signature “Boleroglam” to the Tiny Desk.

Danny Ocean: Tiny Desk Concert

The Venezuelan artist’s performance reflects his ability to make universal music about love without losing sight of larger human struggles.

Juanes: Tiny Desk Concert

The Colombian superstar brought his intensely personal songs, which didn’t lose their power of speaking to heart.

