Rostam quilts Americana with Persian influences on 'American Stories'

What does it mean to be American?

That's the question songwriter Rostam Batmanglij has been reflecting on in his new album, American Stories.

Batmanglij, known mononymously as Rostam, was born and raised in the United States, but his parents come from Iran.

"My mom had always been like, 'you should blend Iranian music with what you do like more than you ever have,'" Rostam told NPR's Leila Fadel. "I love this idea that music that weaves together America and the Middle East can be beautiful."

Rostam co-founded the Grammy-winning band Vampire Weekend, but has had a solo career for a decade.

American Stories, Rostam's third album, quilts together the Americana sounds of acoustic guitars and pedal steel with the Persian influences he grew up with. The cover art features an upside-down American flag. On the album, he sings about everything from road trips to forgiveness.

Listen to the full Morning Edition interview by clicking on the blue play button above.



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