Flea and the Honora Band: Tiny Desk Concert

The night before he stopped by the Desk, Flea took a moment between songs at the Black Cat in Washington, D.C., to call his experience of performing with a jazz band "an adventure." After four decades as a founding member and bassist for Red Hot Chili Peppers , Flea was touring on his debut solo album, Honora, in small venues, including the NPR Music office space.

Yes, that's Flea on trumpet, doubling up on bass and spitting poetry, but as he admits, "I'm just one part of this ensemble." That ensemble features Tiny Desk alumni Jeff Parker , Josh Johnson and Anna Butterss as well as Deantoni Parks — musicians with deep catalogs across creative music. "Working with the musicians that I've worked with has been the most exciting part," Flea told me afterward, "just jamming, connecting and feeling who they are."

SET LIST

"Traffic Lights"

"Morning Cry"

"A Plea"

MUSICIANS

Flea: trumpet, bass, vocals

Jeff Parker: guitar

Josh Johnson: sax, keys

Anna Butterss: bass

Deantoni Parks: drums, keys

TINY DESK TEAM

Producers: Kara Frame, Josh Newell

Director/Editor: Maia Stern

Audio Director/Mix: Josh Newell

Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Videographers: Maia Stern, Joshua Bryant, Kara Frame

Audio Engineer: Neil Tevault

Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer

Photographer: Michael Zamora

Series Editor: Lars Gotrich

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Executive Director: Sonali Mehta

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton

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