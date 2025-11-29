Weekend Datebook: Poultry in the News

In 1941, poultry were making headlines across North Dakota and the country.

With World War II ramping up, the U.S. launched its Food for Freedom program calling on American farmers to help feed the nation and its soldiers overseas.

Farmers were now expected to produce a staggering 4 billion dozen eggs in 1942 — that’s an 18% increase over the previous year. But instead of growing flock sizes, they were told to get more from the birds they already had.

So, businesses stepped in. One ad for Occo Mineral Compound promised to “build up egg production.” Another pitched Rota-Caps as a way to “go after worms stealing your profits.”

But the poultry headlines weren't just about production. It brought communities together.

In Noonan, the Methodist Women’s Society hosted a supper and "fancy work" sale — serving up fried chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, pickles, buttered carrots, cabbage salad, and more.

All for just 40 cents.

But poultry wasn’t just patriotic or delicious. It was also a target for crime.

Joe Schneider of Linton reported 25 of his best chickens stolen. The Ward County Independent noted, quote, “The chicken stealing season near Linton seems to be on.”

In Temvik, Vernon Lundgren chased down thieves who had taken his three turkeys. A neighbor spotted the getaway, but the culprits were too quick. Luckily, they dumped the turkeys and the birds waddled back home the next day.

In 1941, poultry weren’t just part of the farm. They were part of the war effort, the dinner table, and the front page.

This Dakota Datebook was written by Cody Goehring, and edited for radio by Tay Calloway.