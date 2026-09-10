September 10: Durum Day

The hardest variety of wheat is durum. Its high protein content makes it ideal for producing pasta. In fact, it is often called “pasta wheat.” While common wheat, also known as bread wheat, is valued for its elasticity and bread-making properties, durum is renowned for its exceptional hardness, which defines the quality of premium pasta. Durum wheat originated in the Fertile Crescent, an area encompassing modern-day Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Lebanon, Palestine, and Syria. It was domesticated between 9,000 and 12,000 years ago.

Durum wheat was introduced to North Dakota in the early 1900s. The state’s climate and soil conditions make it ideal for growing durum wheat. Farmers embraced the new crop. The Agricultural College, now North Dakota State University, recognized the value of durum wheat and developed new varieties with enhanced yield and quality.

It didn’t take North Dakotans long to embrace durum wheat. At a 1909 convention in Fargo, grain growers from North Dakota, South Dakota, and Minnesota passed a resolution asking the governors of those states to name one day each year as Durum Day. They said that having a day devoted to durum would increase the crop’s advertising and popularity.

On this date in 1909, Governor Burke issued a proclamation declaring October 7 Durum Day. The proclamation noted that “Durum wheat has proven best adapted to our soil, our climate, and our conditions.” The governor recognized “an unjust discrimination of thirty cents per bushel between the price of Durum wheat and other wheat,” which resulted in a significant loss to farmers. He urged North Dakotans to observe the day by using only durum wheat. He suggested they hold harvest festivals featuring contests with suitable prizes for “the many edibles that can be made from Durum flour.”

North Dakota farmers harvest an average of 8 million acres of wheat annually, with durum being a key component of that total. Today, North Dakota is a leading producer of durum wheat in the U.S., contributing more than 50 percent of the national supply. Durum wheat production contributes significantly to the state’s agricultural output and is an important component of its economy.

In 2026, the International Durum Forum is scheduled for November 17 and 18. It will be held in the FFA Hall at the North Dakota State Fairgrounds in Minot.

Dakota Datebook written by Dr. Carole Butcher

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