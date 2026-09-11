September 11: A New Volunteer Fire Department

Fire was always a danger in early North Dakota. Early firefighting often consisted of community members responding and forming bucket brigades. The first organized firefighters were volunteers who trained together and collected rudimentary equipment. But as clusters of homes grew into towns, and towns grew into cities, communities realized they had to develop a serious plan to respond to the danger of fire.

On this date in 1908, two articles on the front page of the North Lemmon newspaper highlighted concerns about the danger posed by fire. The first article noted that the town’s water supply was inadequate to respond to a fire. This was spurred by an extreme hike in insurance rates. The article noted that city fathers had developed a plan. The town well had a capacity of 200 barrels. A pressure tank with a capacity of 2,000 barrels would be added and connected to a system of pipes and hydrants, with a pumping station connected to the well. The system was planned to be adequate to fight a fire.

The second part of responding to a fire came in the form of a fire department. The second article dealt with that need. A number of young men got together and declared that they had formed the Lemmon Fire Department. They chose a fire chief, a secretary, and a treasurer. At a second meeting, they adopted a constitution and bylaws. Community members donated money to fund the department. Donations totaled about $800, which would be enough to purchase the needed equipment.

The money was immediately put to good use. The department purchased boots and helmets. The big expense would be a hook-and-ladder truck. A hose house would be built to store the equipment and serve as a meeting place for the firefighters. It would also be the location of a fire bell that would serve as a fire alarm.

The fire department started with 33 members, but others expressed interest in joining. Some of the members had served in other departments and planned to set up a training program for the rookies. The community expressed gratitude to those willing to offer their service in such an undertaking. The newspaper praised the men who volunteered, “in view of the desperate necessity of ever being ready to fight the treacherous element.”

Dakota Datebook written by Dr. Carole Butcher

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