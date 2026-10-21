© 2026
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Dakota Datebook

October 21: Jo-Jo the Dog-Faced Boy Was Here

By Lise Erdrich
Published October 21, 2026 at 1:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

A shaggy dog tale was told about a sighting of Jo-Jo the Dog-Faced Boy at Wahpeton long ago. Any evidence? Doggoned right there is!

On this date, way back when, I was a teenager who had just turned 16, old enough to get a job at the old folks’ home. One evening after supper, we were putting up Halloween decorations. The residents knew something was up when Jerry walked in wearing a werewolf mask and handing out cheap, orange, pumpkin-shaped cookies. One old guy got excited, barked at Jerry, and said he’d seen Jo-Jo the Dog-Faced Boy downtown. We laughed.

Jo-Jo was featured in a book titled Very Special People that belonged to my grandma. She’d been in a circus herself and liked circus people. However, she married my widowed grandfather, a master butcher and a highly decorated World War I hero, though on the German side. His sons, of course, all fought on the American side in World War II. He’d been a national champion wrestler in Germany, and his sausages of all kinds were superb. Once, he took down the Big Tree, a Chippewa strongman who traveled from town to town in Minnesota, challenging people to take him on for cash bets.

Generational tragedy dogged my family tree, but growing up, I had a wonderful pup I trained to climb trees, play piano, and perform other tricks. People said we should go on TV. He did make the Daily News, with frame-by-frame photos showing him climbing a tree. Later, I had a German Shorthair-Labrador mix who was smarter than some people. He’d swim out into the lake and bring back fish, too.

I didn’t think about Jo-Jo again until old newspapers became available online. Then I came across a poster for the P.T. Barnum Circus in Abercrombie and then Wahpeton, both in July 1887. The highly praised talk by the erudite Jo-Jo from Russia defied public expectations. Billed as “The Human Skye Terror,” his well-groomed, hairy face was the result of a genetic condition he shared with his father.

Bob Burnett said, “Jo-Jo might be pointed out as evidence that the days of miracles are not yet passed away. He is the very masterpiece of Nature’s wildest whims. I never saw a human curio that interested me so much as did Jo-Jo. Apart from his singular canine appearance, he is very quick-witted and ‘gets back’ at sarcastic visitors in an amusing way. He delights in guying inquisitive dudes. There is nothing repulsive about Jo-Jo, but, on the contrary, he is quite attractive.”

Dakota Datebook by Lise Erdrich

SOURCES:

  • Circus Poster Advertisement in Richland County Gazette, July 8, 1887
  • Bob Burnette quoted in The Wahpeton Times, July 25, 1887
  • Dimmer, Very Special People. Amjon Publishers, 1973.
Tags
Dakota Datebook Lise Erdrich
Lise Erdrich
See stories by Lise Erdrich

Dakota Datebook is made in partnership with the State Historical Society of North Dakota, and funded by Humanities North Dakota, a nonprofit, independent state partner of the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Any views, findings, conclusions, or recommendations expressed in the program do not necessarily reflect those of Humanities North Dakota or the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Public media depends on you.
Your support keeps Prairie Public strong and independent, serving communities across our region with programs that educate, involve, and inspire.
Donate
Related Content