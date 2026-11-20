In 1870, Jay Cooke and his investment partners financed construction of a transcontinental railroad connecting Lake Superior to the West Coast. By 1872, the Northern Pacific tracks had crossed the Red River into present-day North Dakota. But Cooke’s institution failed, precipitating the Panic of 1873, a nationwide financial crisis that lasted five years.

The Northern Pacific received a 40-million-acre land grant from the federal government to help refinance the company and attract immigrants. Land speculators and settlers rushed into the Red River Valley, encouraged by reports of cheap land and fertile soil. Advances in wheat growing and milling demonstrated that the region’s soil was rich and productive.

John Miller, an investor and agriculturist from New York, arrived in Richland County in 1873. Working on 17,000 acres near a town named for his partner, John W. Dwight, Miller became one of the early bonanza farmers whose large-scale operations thrived during the Dakota Boom.

One of the area's largest bonanzas was the Dwight Farm, owned by the Dwight Farm and Land Company and headed by Congressman John W. Dwight of Dryden, New York. Miller was a major stockholder and became company president in 1896. That same year, he founded the John Miller Company, a grain commission firm in Duluth, Minnesota. Eventually, the company owned 27,000 acres in Richland County and another 32,000 acres in Steele County.

On this date in 1889, John Miller was inaugurated as North Dakota’s first governor. Just 18 days earlier, the former Dakota Territory had been divided into two states and admitted to the Union. Miller served only two years, preferring to focus on farming.

Bonanza farms multiplied in Richland County during the late 1800s, particularly around Mooreton. Hugh Moore owned the 13,200-acre Antelope Farm, while the Adams Fairview Farm had more than 9,000 acres under cultivation.

Today, the historic Bagg Bonanza Farm, located on Highway 13 south of Mooreton, preserves this agricultural legacy. The 15-acre museum and event venue represents one of the last remaining bonanza farms in the country. Once reaching 7,000 acres, it operated at its peak from 1915 to 1935. Volunteers and financial supporters restored the site, which was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1985 and designated a National Historic Landmark District in 2005. Today, tours, barn events, and an annual harvest dinner attract visitors.

Dakota n Datebook by Lise Erdrich

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