A vintage postcard of the Richland County Poor Farm shows a pretty, colorized scene, with cows grazing along the Bois de Sioux River. Poor farms were an early social service experiment found throughout the United States. The idea was discussed by Richland County commissioners in 1879. Wahpeton’s population was rapidly growing, creating societal stress, crime, vice, drinking, and dramatic incidents affecting young and old alike.

The county farm opened in 1895, when 173 acres adjacent to Riverside Cemetery were purchased from local undertaker Dr. Rice. An unknown number of residents were buried there, generally without records or markers. Corine Mathieson Peterka was raised on the farm from the age of five, when her parents became the resident manager and matron. Corine shared stories of living there and how nice and neat everything was kept by the able residents. Everyone had a purpose and responsibility, which was rarely shirked.

Corine said, "Everyone had a reason to get out of bed in the morning and feel they were part of a big family." Of course, some residents were mentally or physically impaired, while others were troublemakers or struggled with alcoholism. One woman reportedly tried to hide her abusive husband on the premises after he murdered a county official in a saloon.

In 1950, the farm acreage and every imaginable item were auctioned off, except for its graveyard. As of this date in 2026, the farmhouse, with its cute front porch, still sits atop the riverbank at the former city limits on Old Highway 81. Just one old outbuilding remains.

The former pastureland is now a nature-friendly flood control area and public walking path along the river. Native fish, birds, mammals, and reptiles have returned to their homeland.

Dakota Datebook by Lise Erdrich

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