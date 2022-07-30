© 2023
Davey Bee’s Hit Song Vault

Big Bands to Rock Bands

Published July 30, 2022
Rock n' roll has its roots in swing, country, R&B, and the ensembles of the big band era. In this episode, Davey Bee and John David are joined by a special guest, pastor and musician Stephen Streed, as they they dive head-first into the traditions and styles that gave birth to rock.

Song List

  • Les Brown and His Orchestra, "Sentimental Journey"
  • The Fireflies, "You Were Mine"
  • Bobby Darin, "Splish Splash"
  • Gene Krupa and His Orchestra, "Opus One"
  • Ralph Martiri and His Orchestra, "Skokiaan"
  • Bill Haley and The Comets, "Rock Around The Clock"
  • Perez Prado and His Orchestra, "Patricia"
  • The Dave Clark Five, "Because"
  • Percy Faith and His Orchestra, "The Theme from “A Summer Place”
  • Buddy Holly and The Crickets, "That’ll Be Day"
