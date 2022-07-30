Big Bands to Rock Bands
Rock n' roll has its roots in swing, country, R&B, and the ensembles of the big band era. In this episode, Davey Bee and John David are joined by a special guest, pastor and musician Stephen Streed, as they they dive head-first into the traditions and styles that gave birth to rock.
Song List
- Les Brown and His Orchestra, "Sentimental Journey"
- The Fireflies, "You Were Mine"
- Bobby Darin, "Splish Splash"
- Gene Krupa and His Orchestra, "Opus One"
- Ralph Martiri and His Orchestra, "Skokiaan"
- Bill Haley and The Comets, "Rock Around The Clock"
- Perez Prado and His Orchestra, "Patricia"
- The Dave Clark Five, "Because"
- Percy Faith and His Orchestra, "The Theme from “A Summer Place”
- Buddy Holly and The Crickets, "That’ll Be Day"