Bubblegum Chart Toppers
There was a time in the 1960s when some music was called “bubblegum.” On this episode, Davey Bee and John David unwrap some of those songs with infectious melodies and polished productions for you to chew on!
Song List
- Ohio Express "Yummy Yummy Yummy" and "Down At Lulu’s"
- Crazy Elephant, "Gimme Gimme Good Lovin’"
- Edison Lighthouse, "Love Grows"
- 1910 Fruitgum Company, "Simon Says" and "Indian Giver"
- White Plains, "My Baby Loves Lovin’"
- Vanity Fare, "Hitchin’ A Ride"
- The Cuff Links, "Tracy"
- The Archies, "Sugar, Sugar"
- The First Class, "Beach Baby"
- The Sugar Bears, "You Are The One"