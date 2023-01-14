Four Decades of One-Hit Wonders
The first recorded use of the term “one-hit wonder” was in 1957, and since then, many groups have been producing songs that can be called just that.
On this episode of Davey Bee’s Hit Song Vault, Davey and John David travel through four decades of popular music to talk about who recorded which hit — and when!
Song List
- The Penguins, "Earth Angel"
- The Elegants, "Little Star"
- Carl Dobkins Jr., "My Heart Is An Open Book"
- Shades of Blue, "Oh How Happy"
- John Fred and His Playboy Band, "Judy In Disguise"
- The Flying Machine, "Smile A Little Smile For Me"
- Climax, "Precious And Few"
- Stealers Wheel, "Stuck In The Middle With You"
- The Knack, "My Sharona"
- Tommy Tutone, "867-5309 / Jenny"
- Dexy’s Midnight Runners, "Come On Eileen"
- A-ha, "Take On Me"
- The Crows, "Gee"