© 2023
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Podcast-DaveyBee.jpg
Davey Bee’s Hit Song Vault

Love Is All Around

Published February 11, 2023 at 1:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Davey Bee and John David
John David Berdahl
/
Davey Bee's Hit Song Vault
Davey Bee and John David

You’d think people would’ve had enough of silly love songs, but not Davey Bee! On this episode, Davey and John David call up Cupid, have him drawback his bow, and let his arrows point us toward those number one hits about love.

Song List

  • Elvis Presley, "Burning Love"
  • Wayne Fontana and The Mindbenders / The Mindbenders, "The Game Of Love / A Groovy Kind Of Love"
  • Alabama, "Love In The First Degree"
  • The Four Aces, "Love Is A Many-Splendored Thing"
  • The Troggs, "Love Is All Around"
  • The Beatles, "All My Loving"
  • Petula Clark, "My Love"
  • Nat King Cole, "L-O-V-E"
  • The Ink Spots, "(I Love You) For Sentimental Reasons"
Tags
Davey Bee’s Hit Song Vault Davey BeeJohn David
Related Content