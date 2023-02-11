Love Is All Around
You’d think people would’ve had enough of silly love songs, but not Davey Bee! On this episode, Davey and John David call up Cupid, have him drawback his bow, and let his arrows point us toward those number one hits about love.
Song List
- Elvis Presley, "Burning Love"
- Wayne Fontana and The Mindbenders / The Mindbenders, "The Game Of Love / A Groovy Kind Of Love"
- Alabama, "Love In The First Degree"
- The Four Aces, "Love Is A Many-Splendored Thing"
- The Troggs, "Love Is All Around"
- The Beatles, "All My Loving"
- Petula Clark, "My Love"
- Nat King Cole, "L-O-V-E"
- The Ink Spots, "(I Love You) For Sentimental Reasons"